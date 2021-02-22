WWE fans will never forget the priceless reaction from Caley, aka “Angry Miz Girl,” after The Miz successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Randy Orton back in November 2010.

A little over ten years later, The Miz has once again successfully cashed in the briefcase to begin his second reign as WWE Champion.

After Sunday’s Elimination Chamber went off the air, Caley spoke to Abhilash Mendhe of Sportskeeda to offer her reaction to The Miz’s victory.

“I personally think he’s one of the best on the roster, I know it’s a big change from my opinion 10 years ago but I love him when he’s a heel champion, I think he’s got the personality for it down to a T,” said Caley.

Caley, who won a Slammy Award for “WWE Universe Fan Reaction of the Year” in 2010, also recalled meeting The Miz backstage after The A Lister won his first WWE title.

“I loved meeting The Miz and he was always super kind to me and he worked super hard, so I definitely think he deserves it.”

As noted, The Miz sent out a strong message to his doubters, especially Internet fans, after capturing the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre. He even referred to them as a bunch of “Angry Miz Girls.”

“Ten years ago we had an Angry Miz Girl and I hope, and I pray, that there are thousands upon thousands, millions of Angry Miz Girls right here, right now, sobbing, weeping, wishing that Drew McIntyre was still their WWE Champion.”

Meanwhile, the WWE Universe twitter account wrote, “Somewhere, #AngryMizGirl pouts again.”