New WWE Champion The Miz says he doesn’t care if fans don’t think he deserves to be champion.

As noted before at this link, The Miz cashed in his Money In the Bank title shot after Sunday’s RAW Elimination Chamber main event, which saw McIntyre win to retain title. McIntyre was then attacked by Bobby Lashley, who destroyed him and left him laying for The Miz to cash in on. Lashley had lost his United States Title earlier in the night in a Triple Threat that included new champion Riddle and John Morrison.

Seen in the video below, The Miz was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber after Elimination Chamber but he quickly dismissed her and said the camera is all his. He then delivered a message to his critics on the internet.

“Understand that I told you so,” Miz said. “Whenever someone says I wasn’t thinking on their level, I am a master strategist, I think further than anybody else in all of WWE. I didn’t just take respect, I demanded it through all the WWE Universe, and I could care less if everybody’s on the internet going, ‘No, Miz doesn’t deserve it, oh Miz shouldn’t be WWE Champion!’

“Cry, go ahead and cry, and keep on doing it because that is the fuel that lights my fire. I am your WWE Champion, whether you like it or not. Ten years ago we had an Angry Miz Girl and I hope, and I pray, that their are thousands upon thousands, millions of Angry Miz Girls right here, right now, sobbing, weeping, wishing that Drew McIntyre was still their WWE Champion. He is not, I am. So this is me saying I am now content being awesome. See you at WrestleMania, or at Monday Night RAW, whichever I feel like because I am champion and I do whatever the hell I want!”

The Miz then ended his promo with a wink.

There’s no word yet on who will challenge The Miz for his title at WrestleMania 37, but we will keep you updated.

You can see The Miz’s post-show championship photo shoot below, along with the full promo: