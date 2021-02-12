WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka recently took to Twitter to state that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is “the most famous star in Japan.”

Asuka was responding to a tweet from Flair, in which The Nature Boy reminisced over his stints with All Japan Pro Wrestling [AJPW] in the late 70s and 80s.

Flair wrote, “Looking Back On All My Successes In Japan… Two Words: TOTAL DOMINATION!” while tagging Asuka.

In her response, Asuka wrote, “Pa! You are the most famous star in Japan. On this cover it also says something about TV ratings. By the way, don’t interfere with the championship between Lacey and me! I love you.”

Flair is currently mentoring Lacey Evans, who challenges Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. On this week’s RAW, Flair served a notice to Asuka, declaring that Evans will be the next champion.

See below for the tweets: