As Wrestling Inc. first exclusively reported, Cesaro’s WWE contract was set to expire after WrestleMania.

Cesaro has reportedly signed or verbally agreed to a new deal, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted that Cesaro was originally slated to be in Shinsuke Nakamura’s spot in the gauntlet match on SmackDown last month, which was won by Adam Pearce. The idea of a babyface running through everyone before getting screwed at the end was Daniel Bryan’s idea. Bryan had picked Cesaro to be in that spot, but it was switched to Nakamura because Cesaro hadn’t signed yet.

The report noted that WWE has not followed up with Nakamura being pushed as a top babyface since he wasn’t originally pegged for that spot. Nakamura is basically in the same position as before, however as a babyface.

It was added that Nakamura has been told that his role is to make new stars.