Cesaro’s WWE contract expires shortly after WrestleMania, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

Cesaro first signed with WWE in September of 2011. Since that time, he has won the WWE U.S. Championship once, the RAW Tag Team Titles five times and the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles twice.

Cesaro is currently on the SmackDown brand. On this past Friday’s episode, Cesaro teamed with AJ Styles and Sami Zayn in a losing effort to Big E, Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura. He will be competing in tonight’s men’s Royal Rumble match, with the winner facing either Roman Reigns or Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Cesaro noted on Talking Smack last week that if he wins, he would want to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

“So, I said it last week on commentary, I would challenge Roman Reigns because of what he did to Shinsuke Nakamura,” Cesaro said. “I also know that Drew McIntyre mentioned me as an opponent that he’d love to step in the ring with. I would love to step in the ring with Drew McIntyre, as well. But I’m a man of my word.”

You can follow our live coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble at this link.