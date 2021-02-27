WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley wants an intergender match against Rey Mysterio.

Bayley tweeted her desire to wrestle the former WWE Champion while Mysterio was in action during tonight’s episode of SmackDown [Full Results Here].

“I want to wrestle @reymysterio,” she wrote.

WWE Producer “The Hurricane” Shane Helms responded to Bayley, wondering if he can produce the potential intergender match.

For the second week in a row, Mysterio was on the receiving end of a big flying splash from Otis as Rey and his son, Domink Mysterio, lost a tag team match to Otis and Chad Gable.

Meanwhile, Bayley was absent from tonight’s SmackDown, a week after her “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment.

See below for the tweets:

I want to wrestle @reymysterio — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 27, 2021