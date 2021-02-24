AEW Revolution on March 7 will feature the inaugural “Face of the Revolution” ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to Darby Allin’s TNT Championship.

As of this writing, only Cody Rhodes, Penta El Zero M, and Scorpio Sky have been confirmed for the match. As noted, Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite as a qualifier match.

During a recent chat with Haris Kruskic of Bleacher Report, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that while the other two entrants will be determined over the next few episodes of Dynamite, he plans to leave one spot open for a possible surprise entrant.

“So I’m having a qualifying match this week [Archer vs. Fenix], I’m planning another one the next week, and then there’s another spot. I haven’t decided what to do with it yet,” said Khan [h/t/ Ringsidenews].

Khan went onto say that fans might have to wait until the PPV to find out the last person in the match.

“I have an idea and I think I know who might be pretty good for it. So people might have to wait until Revolution to find out who the last person in the Ladder match is but there’s definitely going to be some exciting qualifying matches the next couple weeks.”

Cody Rhodes also took to Twitter to promote the match ahead of this week’s Dynamite.

Who is the face of the revolution? 3 more names to be added. @AEW #DTW pic.twitter.com/zVMEgf8g8F — Cody (@CodyRhodes) February 21, 2021