The Women’s World Title Eliminator tournament will continue on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night as Dr. Britt Baker faces Nyla Rose in a semi-finals match.

The first round of the American side of the bracket concluded on YouTube last night as Rose defeated Tay Conti, and Baker defeated Madi Wrenkowski, who was replacing an injured Anna Jay. Now AEW has announced Rose vs. Baker for this week’s Dynamite on TNT.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier

* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

* The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* Sting will appear and he’s coming for revenge from Brian Cage and Team Taz

* Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose (Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals Match)