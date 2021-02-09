Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shot down recent rumors about him making an in-ring return for WWE.

The former six-time World Champion sparked the rumors when he brought back his G.I. Bro character during Bad Bunny’s performance at last Sunday’s Royal Rumble. Triple H gave a shoutout to Booker T, praising his WrestleMania 19 opponent for “looking ready [for] another in-ring run.”

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T’s co-host, Brad Gilmore, brought up a rumor that Booker T would team up with Bad Bunny for a tag team match at WrestleMania 37.

Booker T said that WWE hadn’t contacted him regarding an in-ring return.

“While I can say that it is 100% – I think it came from Meltzer – I think it is 100% a rumor,” said Booker T [h/t/ Sportskeeda]. ” No one has talked to me about it as far as having a match at WrestleMania. No one has talked to me about tag teaming with Bad Bunny to go against anyone.”

Following up on his recent comments about a potential WrestleMania rematch against Triple H in Saudi Arabia, Booker T admitted he is open to an in-ring return provided it is done right.

“And I talked about it very, very clearly – vividly – here on this show that I am willing to have a match, but it has to be right. Circumstances has to be right. I don’t want to be jumping in the ring just to be jumping in the ring.”

“I said that Saudi Arabia would be a great time for me to come back and do something. People out there in Saudi still watching old people, still think I’m current [laughs].”

Booker T added that as of now his only WrestleMania duty is behind the desk.

“As far as this thing, it’s a rumor, guys. I’m not going to be at WrestleMania in any capacity other than being behind the desk as of right now. Always, though, ‘card subject to change’ in professional wrestling. And the thing is, if there’s an outside chance of me walking the aisle at WrestleMania, I would take it.”

Booker T made his in-ring return last year in his Reality of Wrestling promotion in Houston, TX. The match can be seen below.