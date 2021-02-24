On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting had his first physical interaction in AEW when he took a powerbomb from Brian Cage. The moment was a shocker to many after Sting was injured in his final match in WWE against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015.

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T talked about Sting taking the powerbomb from Cage and gave some insight into why Sting might have been okay with the move. The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer said Sting taking the bump must have been a message to the boys in the locker room that he wasn’t showing up to just collect a pay cheque and leave.

“You want to be a team player, you don’t want to be a guy sitting on the sidelines, sitting on the bench,” Booker T said. “You want to get in the game. I know that’s Sting’s mentality, he’s not going to want to go there and just get a pay cheque. Don’t treat me like I’m one of the old guys, he wants to feel like one of the boys. One of the ways to ingratiate yourself with the boys is to go out and take a big bump, go out there and do something crazy, jump off something.

“That’s what Sting did, went out and took the biggest bump you could possibly take which was the powerbomb by Brian Cage. It was a hard bump, definitely one of those bumps after coming off the deal with Seth Rollins he said I want to test myself. Let me test myself, go out here and see if I can still take it at 61 years old.”

Booker T also said he would never be able to take a bump like that at his current age. He said Sting didn’t need to put himself in that position and something like a simple beatdown could have worked.

“I know taking a bump like that for me, I’ll be 56 in a couple weeks and I know I’d be in a straight jacket,” Booker T said. “I can only wonder how he feels today after taking a powerbomb like that. Was it something that was warranted was my question. My answer is no. Beat me down, all you gotta do is beat me down, I will sell it like a car ran over me. We would’ve got what we needed out of this deal but for him to actually go and take a powerbomb cold? Because you can’t warm up to take a powerbomb if you haven’t had a match, there ain’t enough stretching in the world.”

Booker also talked about not taking very many powerbombs over his career. He said the move was one that could do a lot of damage to the opponent and he wasn’t somebody who took big bumps.

“I may have taken five powerbombs in my career,” Booker said. “It’s because I was never one to take one because it was sure going to hurt. I’ve worked with some of the biggest guys you want to be out there with, Kevin Nash maybe one of the only guys who’s ever given me a powerbomb. He knew how to do it where I wasn’t going to get hurt. If you ever watch Kevin Nash do a powerbomb to a guy it’s the most beautiful powerbomb you’re ever going to take. Once you get there, he’ll guide you like a feather to your landing spot.”

As far as what’s next for the 61-year old, Sting is scheduled to be in a tag-team Street Fight with Darby Allin facing Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution on March 7th.

