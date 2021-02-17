Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman isn’t sold on top prospect Parker Boudreaux just yet.

Boudreaux, who recently inked a developmental deal to work WWE NXT, shared a picture on his Twitter account on Tuesday, showing off his impressive physique.

A fan responded to the Brock Lesnar lookalike and called him “WrestleMania Worthy,” hoping to see Boudreaux square off against Strowman at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

Strowman took notice of the tweet and downplayed the hype surrounding Boudreaux.

“WrestleMania…?????? Lol call me if he figures out how to even put laces in his boots. #IAmTheOnlyBigThing,” he tweeted.

As noted, Strowman made his return to RAW during this week’s Elimination Chamber go-home episode. In a backstage segment, he confronted WWE official Adam Pearce and sent out a warning to Shane McMahon.

See below for the tweets and a new promo released by Boudreaux:

