– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Braun Strowman battling big men. Some of his opponents include: Keith Lee, Bobby Lashley, Kane, and Big Show.

– WWE filed trademarks on February 1 for the following phrases: “TakeOver: Vengeance” and “NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day” according to PWInsider. This is the name of next Sunday’s TakeOver, which starts at 7 pm ET on the WWE Network. You can check out the current card here.

– WWE posted this week’s 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, and Xia Li.