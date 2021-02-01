College football star and pro wrestling hopeful Parker Boudreaux spent time with former WWE Superstar Eva Marie and friends on Sunday for a WWE Royal Rumble Viewing Party.

Parker tweeted the following photo with Eva and wrote, “Let’s get ready to rumble [biceps flex emoji]”

Parker posted the same photo to his Instagram account. Eva responded in the comments with, “#LFG (Lets F*****g Go) [bicep flex emoji x 2] [fire x 2 emoji]”

Eva also posted the photo to her Instagram and Twitter accounts, and noted that they were having a Royal Rumble viewing party “with the fam.” Parker responded in her Instagram comments section and wrote, “THEY HAVE NO IDEA!!!! [face with look of triumph emoji]”

There’s no word yet on what Eva and Parker might have in the works.

The post location indicated that they were in Orange County, California, which is where Eva lives with her husband.

As we’ve noted, the University of Central Florida football player attended the January 20 WWE NXT TV taping and made pro wrestling headlines earlier this month after a Twitter endorsement from Paul Heyman. There’s no word on if WWE and Parker have had talks, but it was reported that WWE has had their eyes on him.

The 6-foot-4 300 pound offensive lineman has been compared to Brock Lesnar, and even calls himself “The Next Big Thing” as Lesnar was once called. He recently told Lucha Libre Online that he would be joining a pro wrestling company.

Parker may have at least one friend in WWE soon as Eva is reportedly headed back to the company. It was first reported back in October that the former Total Divas star was returning to the company, but nothing ever came of it. It was then reported in January of this year that WWE is still planning to bring Marie back.

Stay tuned for more on Parker and the pro wrestling world. You can see their related posts below: