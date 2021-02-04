Carlito apparently wants WWE to bring back Chris Masters next.

Carlito returned to WWE at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view and then teamed with Jeff Hardy on RAW to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker. He took to Twitter earlier this week and commented on WWE possibly bringing back Masters.

“Next up, let’s get this beast to stop by. #wwe #WWERaw #wwesmackdown,” he wrote with a photo of Masters.

Masters responded to the tweet with a “thank you” GIF of Dwight from The Office.

“The Masters of Cool” previously teamed together in WWE, and feuded against each other. They also teamed together on the indies in recent years. They are still listed as the QPW Tag Team Champions for the Qatar Pro Wrestling promotion in the Middle East.

Masters has not appeared for WWE since August 2011. He’s worked for Impact Wrestling and several indie promotions since then.

We exclusively reported earlier this week that Carlito is currently on a three-week trial run with WWE, and is expected to sign. You can click here for those details.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Carlito’s full tweet, with the response from Masters: