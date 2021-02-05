Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena recently told Sports Illustrated that “there is no mathematical way” that he could be at WrestleMania 37 this year. Cena noted that his filming schedule for The Peacemaker series for HBO Max in Vancouver makes it impossible to attend the event.

On the latest episode of the WWE After the Bell podcast, host Corey Graves discussed whether or not he believes Cena. Graves feels that Cena has to be there and he thinks he’ll find a way to impact the show in some capacity.

“I don’t buy it,” Graves said. “Because it should be John Cena at WrestleMania in some capacity. There’s a lot of truth to what he’s saying, it makes sense, I understand it. But there’s also a guy as recent as the Royal Rumble last year told everybody he’s not coming back under any circumstance. Yeah, Edge, the guy who just won the Royal Rumble did the same thing.”

Cena told Jimmy Fallon while he cannot attend WrestleMania, he plans to return to WWE as soon as he can. Graves feels like Cena is swerving fans and will ultimately show up to the big event.

“It’s throwing people off the trail, I’m okay with it, I love it,” Graves stated. “If that’s what John Cena is doing and playing everybody like puppets, I support it. I don’t believe John Cena doesn’t have any role at WrestleMania. I believe John Cena will be there.”

