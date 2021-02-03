As noted earlier, AEW “suspended” FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) for one week due to what happened last week on Dynamite after Harwood vs. Jungle Boy.

After the match, FTR cut off Luchasaurus’ horns and tried to cut Jungle Boy’s hair.

Hours after AEW made the announcement, Dax Harwood took to Twitter to comment about the suspension.

He wrote, “It was stupid that we had to fight in this thing to win our shot at the AEW World Tag Team belts in the first place. But calling this decision “stupid” is an insult to all the dumbasses around the world.”

Due to being suspended, the tag team will not be in tomorrow’s Beach Break Battle Royale match. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver will be taking their place instead.