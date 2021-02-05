Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo revealed Thursday that she and her boyfriend, Steve Cutler, both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

As noted earlier, Cutler was fired by WWE after his positive test reportedly caused heat with Vince McMahon. Cutler, who returned to SmackDown in December as one of Baron Corbin’s henchmen, was sidelined after contracting the virus in January.

Purrazzo tweeted, “@SteveCutlerWWE & I had tested positive for COVID, the beginning of January. We had no symptoms but took all precautions necessary. Thanks for the well wishes but we are healthy and in good spirits. When one door closes, another opens.”

Cutler was originally called up to the main roster as a member of the Forgotten Sons last April, alongside Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker. The group was removed from TV last June after a controversial tweet from Ryker.

Cutler is now serving his 90 day non-compete clause with WWE.

