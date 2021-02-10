On this week’s episode of AEW Dark, Ryan Nemeth, the brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, defeated Marko Stunt to pick up his first singles victory in AEW.

Before the match, Nemeth took the microphone and addressed “the elephant in the room.” He said nobody likes him and it’s because “he’s smart” before listing off his other accolades.

Nemeth referred to himself as a “Hollywood Hunk” and said no one wants to admit that they “love Ryan,” a line he repeated to a chorus of boos.

Ziggler, one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, took to Twitter to react to his brother’s promo.

“I don’t even LIKE Ryan,” wrote the former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Nemeth debuted on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago in a loss to “Hangman” Adam Page.

You can click here to read full results of AEW Dark.

