Earlier this week it was announced EC3 had signed with Ring of Honor. After his exit from WWE last year due to COVID-19 budget cuts, EC3 showed up in Impact Wrestling through late October. He then appeared in ROH to wrestle Jay Briscoe at Final Battle in December, but the match had to be pulled due to EC3 testing positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, EC3 reacted to his signing through a series of tweets:

“A #message from the #essentialcharacter⁣⁣. ⁣I have agreed to terms with @ringofhonor as my chosen three-letter wrestling company.⁣⁣ #RingOfHonor will provide me the corporate platform required to #free this industry, its competitors, and its fan base from conformity, toxic, group think, archaic storytelling, paint-by-number movesets, and banal character development.

“Ring of Honor is aware of this extreme value in a #FreeEC3, and has provided me not only beyond fair #financial compensation, but the FREEDOM to push forward #TheNarrative, its #content and most important, its ideals: Control, Freedom, Purpose.

“I very much look forward to etching my name amongst (and above) those who built the foundation Ring of Honor, competing with it’s exceptional roster, finishing what I have started with Jay Brisco, and carrying the #brand forward into the future it deserves.⁣⁣⁣ #ControlYourNarrative⁣⁣ #FreeEC3”

