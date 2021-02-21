WWE Hall of Famer Edge did the opening for tonight’s “Hockey Night in Canada” game. While doing the intro, he wore a Jon Huber [Brodie Lee] tribute t-shirt.

He tweeted a video of the intro with the caption, “You have no idea what being asked to do the intro to #HNIC means to me. For a Leafs vs Habs game. Someone pinch me please. And to hear @RonMacLeanHTH say my moms name? She’s smiling somewhere. She loved Ron. It’s Saturday night. You know what that means.”

Edge returned to action at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and won the Men’s Rumble Match. He was recently on yesterday’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Below you can watch the opening for “Hockey Night in Canada:”