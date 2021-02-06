WWE Hall of Famer Edge has pushed for a match against Daniel Bryan this year, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

After winning the Royal Rumble, Edge has yet to officially announce his WrestleMania opponent, but is reportedly expected to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s still unknown on whether Edge or Reigns will leave with the title.

During an interview with CBS Sports, Edge noted he didn’t just want a match against Bryan — he wanted an Ironman Match.

“I’d love to do an Ironman with Daniel Bryan. There’s just so much talent I would love to get in with. … It’s just really fun for me because I see them get wide-eyed because we’re having this cool, special moment, and I want more of those.”

