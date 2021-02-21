– Below is a WWE Elimination Chamber livestream with some of the best matches over the years featuring Edge, Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, and others.

– NXT General Manager William Regal announced Karrion Kross vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will be a No DQ Match (non-title) on this Wednesday’s show. Below, Kross reacted to the news of the stipulation change.

“Every single person on this planet is afraid of something,” Kross said. “Santos Escobar. We all already know what you’re afraid of, it’s pretty evident at this point. However, at this present time, I’d like to tell you exactly what I am afraid of. I am afraid of how far I am willing to go, if left unchecked to my own devices.”

– WWE posted this week’s 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Robert Stone, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and Naomi.