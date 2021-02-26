Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion Ric Flair was back on The Wrestling Inc. Daily today to celebrate his 72nd birthday. Yesterday, the Daily featured the first part of Flair’s interview with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman recalling his career up to the fall of WCW. Today’s episode looks at his career since then until this past Monday night on WWE RAW when Charlotte cut a fiery promo on him asking him to go home.

After Flair had finished recording the second part with Hausman he shared a text message with him that he received from The Undertaker after his Final Farewell ceremony at Survivor Series. The message, which Flair agreed to let us share, says the following:

“Happy Thanksgiving Champ!! Thank you for carrying this business and setting the bar of greatness! The bar we all strived to reach and very few have even gotten close to! Then, now and forever you are ‘The Champ’!! So proud to call you my friend.”

The Undertaker came up during the second part of Flair’s interview when they recounted Flair’s match against Undertaker at WrestleMania 18. Flair shared his recollections of the match. He also opened up about a topic that that The Undertaker had touched on his Last Ride documentary series.

“That’s when Mark carried me, but we did have a hell of a match,” Flair said. “In 2002, I’m 54, but we did have a hell of a match, which was great. After The Last Ride, he talks about [how] he had some insecurities too. His were around health problems, bad back and stuff like that, which caused him to be insecure. Mine was all mental but we share that in common.

“Self confidence, no matter if it’s your body’s holding up or your mind and being able to do it and perform at the level that everybody thinks you can, it doesn’t matter how many times Hunter (Triple H) will say to me, ‘God damn it! You’re Ric Flair! Go out there and just relax. Be yourself.’ It goes in one ear, and it goes out the other.

“You shake your head and go ‘yes,’ and then you walk through the curtain and it’s just not there. And I think that is just due to being beating down for so long. I still really enjoyed some of that time and such great guys, Randy [Orton], Dave [Batista and] Hunter. How cool is that? Right?!”

Wrestling Inc. would like to wish a very happy 72nd birthday to Ric Flair. Woo!

