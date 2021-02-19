Earlier this week reports began to circulate stating that AEW’s Sammy Guevara had creative issues when asked to perform at the recent Impact Wrestling TV tapings. AEW and Impact have seen a few crossovers in recent months including The Good Brothers joining AEW Champion Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite and AEW President Tony Khan presenting “paid ads” on Impact televsion. Matt Hardy and Private Party have also appeared on Impact recently.

According to sources close to the situation that Wrestling Inc. has spoken with, the creative dispute between the two sides was not about Guevara wanting to win the Impact Wrestling X-Division title and bring it to AEW Dynamite. Rather, it seems the creative Guevara was given for the tapings only featured tag matches and Guevara asked to do singles matches instead. We were told that this was the root of the issues between the two sides.

Guevara is currently involved in a storyline in AEW where he has left The Inner Circle. Two weeks ago on AEW TV, when he left the stable, Guevara packed up his bags and abruptly left the AEW TV tapings. Jericho lamented Guevara’s exit from the group this past Wednesday night and stated that he hopes not to see him anytime soon.

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for the latest regarding Sammy Guevara, AEW and Impact Wrestling.