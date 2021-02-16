Former six-time WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick has shared an amusing response to rapper Bad Bunny capturing the 24/7 Championship on this week’s edition of RAW.

The 205 Live General Manager wrote, “If you’re planning on getting married anytime soon there’s a chance it won’t go so well. Heard that off a mate. Congrats.”

Maverick was referring to his past storyline with R-Truth in which he repeatedly lost the 24/7 title on his wedding day – in a series of impromptu matches that prevented him from marrying his wife Renee Michelle.

As noted, Bunny was seen in conversation with Mandy Rose in a backstage segment before Damian Priest helped him beat Akira Tozawa for the 24/7 title. A little later, Bunny and Rose were snapped together for WWE’s social media channels.

See below for Maverick’s tweet: