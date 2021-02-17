As noted earlier, Jon Moxley vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr was announced as the main event for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5.

The full card has been announced since then including the semi-main event, Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

Below is the rest of the lineup:

* JR Kratos vs. Chris Dickinson

* Rocky Romero vs. Simon Grimm

* Alex Coughlin vs. Royce Isaacs

* Kal Jack vs. Superbeast

* Calvin Tankman vs. Nolan Edward

* Bad Dude Tito vs. Calder McColl

Bloodsport 5 will be available on Bloodsport.watch or FITE starting at 7 pm ET on Saturday, February 20.

Bloodsport 4 was last Saturday, February 13. Jeff Cobb defeated Chris Dickinson in the main event. For the results of the event, please click here.