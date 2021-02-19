Heath revealed on Twitter tonight that he will be undergoing surgery on March 1, 2021.

In the below video, Heath revealed that he has a sports hernia on the left side of his pubic bone, another hernia on the right side, a rip on both sides of his abdomen wall, and his abductor’s muscle is completely off the bone.

It was back in October when Heath was injured during the Call Your Shot” Battle Royal at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

The former WWE star also explained that the reason it took him so long to get the surgery done, was because of how hard it was for him to find a doctor who was willing to do everything at once.

Heath made his Impact Wrestling debut on July 18, 2020, at Slammiversary.