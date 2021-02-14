AEW announced that AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida and Haruo Murata will be doing Japanese commentary for the Japanese bracket of AEW’s Women’s Championship eliminator tournament.

The promotion tweeted, “After the Mon, Feb 15th premiere of the AEW women’s eliminator tournament Japan bracket. The next day – Tue, Feb 16th at 9am EST we will have a special Japanese commentary version w/ @MTHaruo & AEW women’s world champion @shidahikaru calling the action!”

The AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament kicked off last Wednesday on Dynamite with Thunder Rosa defeating Leyla Hirsch.