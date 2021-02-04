On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, 16 women were announced for the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament. NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb and Riho will kick off the first round of the U.S. of the bracket.

As for the Japanese side of the bracket, AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida is currently in Japan. She is helping produce the matches, and she took to Twitter to explain her absence on Dynamite.

“Sorry I didn’t show up on #AEWDynamite for a while but….. I’m working a lot for this!!!!! And [it has] reminded me of my producing shows [upside smiley face emoji]. Stay tuned for AEW ladies!!”

Proresu Today reported that the matches on the Japanese side of the bracket will be held in an empty venue in Japan with no fans. The winner of the Japanese bracket will travel to the U.S. to face the winner of the U.S. bracket.

Shida has experience in producing shows in Japan, and she has produced MAKAI projects as well as a YouTube series “NEO IZANAGI”. Shida confirmed she is in Japan in a tweet this morning.

“I’m in Japan now!!!! Of course it’s for AEW women’s tournament!”

