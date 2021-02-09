Rapper Bad Bunny has reportedly brought in more than $500,000 for WWE Shop this year so far.

As noted last week, it was revealed that Bad Bunny’s merchandise sales made him the top earner on WWE Shop for 2021 so far. Now Fightful Select reports that the rapper drove more than $500,000 in sales to WWE.

At one point last week the rapper held all four of the top WWE Shop merchandise selling spots, with his popular t-shirt taking spots #1, #3 for the women’s version, and #4 for the youth version. The pullover hoodie was ranked #2. At that time, the only other person in the top 5 was WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Even then, the #5 spot did around 65% of the sales of the #4 seller, and less than 5% of the top seller.

The original line of Bad Bunny merchandise released around the Royal Rumble time had sold out. As seen below, WWE Shop has now released a new limited edition of Bad Bunny merch.

Bad Bunny is expected to team with Damian Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. You can see clips from last night’s RAW appearance at this link.

