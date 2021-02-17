Tonight on Impact Wrestling, the company announced that their annual event, Sacrifice, will premiere on Saturday, March 13, on Impact Plus.

This announcement was shown during their Impact Plus advertisement. At last year’s Sacrifice, the main event saw the former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard defeat the former X-Division Champion Ace Austin in a Non-Title Champion versus Champion Match.

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added to the card.

– Speaking of tonight’s show, FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) had a triumphant debut when they defeated Reno Scum with a superplex/splash combination from off the top rope. After the match, the Impact World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, came out to give the former IWGP Tag Team Champions a “warm” welcome.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows reminisced on their days back in New Japan Pro Wrestling, when they were tearing it up in Japan as the Bullet Club, and Robinson and Finlay were still Young Lions in training, who helped carry Anderson and Gallows’ bags to and from shows. Robinson clarified that he and Finlay aren’t the Young Lions Gallows and Anderson used to know anymore. In fact, he made it quite obvious they’re in Impact to perhaps, dethrone The Good Brothers from their reign as champions. It looks like a World Tag Team storyline is brewing between these two sensational teams.

– Next week, two No. 1 Contender matches will take place. The first will be a six-man tag team match, where the three victors will go on to face each other in a Triple Threat Match for a shot at the X-Division Championship. Those teams are: Willie Mack, Trey Miguel & Josh Alexander vs. Chris Bey, Black Taurus & Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton)

The second No. 1 Contenders match will see Susan and Kimber Lee taking on Jazz and Jordynne Grace to determine who will challenge Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Lastly, after taking a big loss at No Surrender this past Saturday, Deaner of Violent By Design will collide with Jake Something in a Tables Match.