On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara had a one-on-one with MJF about the issues they’ve had over the past couple weeks. MJF believed Sammy was angry with Chris Jericho, and didn’t want to play second fiddle to him any longer. MJF attempted to secretly record their conversation, which led Sammy to throwing his phone into the wall and punching MJF in the midsection.

MJF had to have his ribs taped for his tag match with Chris Jericho against The Acclaimed, which the Inner Circle members eventually won.

After the match, Guevara came to the ring and told Jericho that back in December he said if one more thing happened with MJF that he would leave the group. After what happened tonight, Sammy told Jericho he’s quitting the group and walked to the back.

Outside the venue, Alex Marvez asks him why he left. Sammy says he needs time away from this place and needs time to refocus. Sammy then left the venue.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!