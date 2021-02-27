NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai appeared in a video for Stardom to give congratulations to the company and wrestlers on the upcoming 10th Anniversary show on March 3.

Shirai previously wrestled for Stardom from 2011 until 2018 where she was a two-time Wonder Of Stardom Champion, two-time World Of Stardom Champion, and six-time Artist Of Stardom Champion.

Earlier this month it was reported WWE wouldn’t grant Kairi Sane — who is currently a WWE Ambassador — permission to work at the event. Stardom offered up Sane could wrestle a singles match or be involved in the Battle Royal match, but WWE denied the request for unknown reasons.

Below is the lineup for Stardom’s 10th Anniversary:

* AZM (c) vs. Natuspoi (High Speed Championship)

* Maika & Himeka (c) vs. Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima (Goddesses of Stardom Championship)

* All-Star Rumble

* Momo Watanabe vs. Nanae Takahashi

* Syuri (c) vs. Konami (SWA World Championship)

* Mayu Iwatani vs. Yoshiko

* Utami Hayashishita (c) vs. Saya Kamitami (World of Stardom Championship)

* Giulia (c) vs. Tam Nakano (Hair vs. Hair Match for the Wonder of Stardom Championship)