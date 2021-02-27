John Morrison took to Twitter and commented on the bad landing he took during Monday’s non-title loss to WWE United States Champion Riddle on RAW.

As noted, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Morrison suffered a knee injury while doing the twisting dive over the top rope, getting his leg caught in the ropes and landing with his knee hitting the floor. Morrison was checked on by the referee but finished the match limping, without Riddle working on the knee, and could be seen limping later in the show when he came out with WWE Champion The Miz.

Morrison confirmed that the landing didn’t go as planned. His tweet included a comparison video that shows how he’s been practicing the move in a foam pit at a local facility.

“I saw stuff online about me botching a dive Monday- the landing didn’t go as I pictured but the dive was pretty close to exactly what I’ve been working on [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] as soon as you eliminate the human idea that you need to jump off ur feet to springboard a world of possibilities opens up,” Morrison wrote.

There’s still no word on the severity of Morrison’s injury, or how much ring time he will miss, if any.

Stay tuned for more as we will keep you updated. You can see Morrison’s full tweet below: