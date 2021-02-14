Jon Moxley vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. has been announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5.

The announcement was made during tonight’s event, Bloodsport 4.

The AEW star made his first Bloodsport appearance last October at Bloodsport 3. He defeated Chris Dickinson.

Davey Boy Smith Jr was also at the event, where he won his match against Impact star Josh Alexander.

Bloodsport 5 is on February 20, 2021.

Below is the promo for the upcoming match: