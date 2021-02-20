Since debuting in All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley has shined as a singles star. Mox made headlines for his blood feud against Kenny Omega and eventually went on to have the longest reign with the AEW World Title.

In a life before AEW, Moxley dipped his toes in quite a bit of tag team wrestling. The former Dean Ambrose was apart of numerous six-man tag matches with the Shield, and even won a pair of RAW Tag Team Titles with Seth Rollins.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Moxley revealed he wants to eventually go back into tag wrestling in AEW.

“I like tag team wrestling, you know? And there’s so many great tag teams here that I wanna get to work with,” Moxley said. “But it’s like, okay, I’m gonna need a suitable partner, not just any random guy. I want a full, actual good tag team run with a good partner, make a real run at having a run in this tag division.”

In a perfect world, Moxley says his ideal partner would have been the late Brodie Lee.

‘The guy I was thinking about doing it with was Brodie Lee,” Moxley said. “He was a good friend, and I wrestled him so many millions of times, our styles would have complemented each other very well. You want somebody who compliments you. Maybe they do things you don’t do, and vice versa. I thought a Shield-Wyatt mash-up super team would have been a really cool tag team. Me and Brodie could have really gone on a f–king rampage as a team!”

The former AEW Champion says he never had a specific time frame for when he wanted to dive into the tag division. He mentioned that a tag run, among other ideas, are concepts he keeps in his head for down the line.

“Not necessarily any particular time — I had that kinda stuffed away in my head for the future,” Moxley said. “I have stuff like that, and stories I wanna tell, concepts of promos and stories that may be for particularly people.”