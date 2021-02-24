The Wrestling Inc. Daily welcomed back former ROH Tag Team and TV Champion Kenny King onto today’s episode of the podcast. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked King what it’s been like for him transitioning to being a veteran leader in the ROH locker room.

“It’s kind of surreal because I blinked, and in November of this year, it’ll be 20 years since I stepped in a wrestling ring. I don’t even know when it happened,” King admitted. “I still feel like that guy who’s out there on the indies scrapping, even though I don’t want to be on the indies scrapping, but I still feel like I got that heart. I still feel like I got that desire, but it changes it.

“It’s my responsibility I feel. The same way that when I first got to Ring of Honor, there were guys like Bryan (Daniel Bryan), and Nigel [McGuinness] and Roddy (Roderick Strong) that took me under their wing and kind of just tried to get the most out of me as a pro wrestler. I feel like it’s my responsibility to do the same for the guys that come through [and] the guys that I see potential in. Everybody that gets is supposed to give back.”

King has re-signed with ROH and explained that there is still more opportunity with La Facción Ingobernable. Expressing that they have a chance to make the group the best faction of all time in ROH.

“It isn’t as though I didn’t have to really think about it because there was interest talking in a few different places, but when it really came down to it, just talking with with Dragon [Lee] and talking with RUSH and just trying to get a feel for what everybody wanted to do,” King explained. “And we just felt that we got a lot of meat left on this Ingobernable bone.

“There’s a whole lot that we haven’t shown the fans, and there’s a whole lot more success that can be had. So it was just one of those things where we decided to keep the band together, and I think that we do have the opportunity to be one of the most successful groups of all time in Ring of Honor. I think that was really the motivating factors that there’s still some more to do as a group.”

Hausman also asked King about his pre-pandemic moment winning the Honor Rumble at ROH and NJPW’s G1 Supercard event at MSG in 2019.

“That’s the word ‘surreal,’ especially because of how everything is shut down,” King noted. “When everything is shut down, you kind of go back to your memories, and I see pictures of it all the time. And I see, you know, myself getting sprayed in the face by a very ungracious, not-so-Great Muta. It causes retinal damage, and all I was trying to do shake his hand because it was a good fight! But to be able to stand in the middle of Madison Square Garden in the same ring as Jushin Thunder Liger [and] the Great Muta and get my hand raised, it’s just up there.

“I think that when you’re done doing this two things that you’ll have fixed in is you’ll always remember the time with the boys. That’s kind of one of the major underlying thing in anybody’s wrestling career. You don’t remember the matches but remember the boys, and I think that if you’re lucky enough, you create moments that you can hang your hat on and you can always just be proud of. And I think that’s the mark of a successful career. That’s one of mine for sure.”

King was part of the ROH Roundtables this past summer where he, Shane Taylor and other ROH talents talked about the Black Lives Matter movement and race issues in pro wrestling. King revealed that he and Taylor did something similar for Black History Month, and he praised ROH for taking the initiative to do something like this and give talent a platform.

“I was just talking to Shane, and we did something similar for Black History Month,” King said. “And I just give props to Sinclair. I give props to ROH, the office [and] everybody for just being the kind of company that will not just say, ‘Hey, you guys want to do this?’ They were the ones that initiated. ‘Hey, you guys want to do a roundtable?’ So much respect for them because they are allowing us to speak freely and to kind of keep it real about everything that’s going on. Much props to ROH for that.”

You can find Kenny King every week as part of ROH TV. For more information on how to watch ROH please visit www.ROHWrestling.com. You can follow Kenny on Twitter @KennyKingPb2. The full audio and video from Kenny’s interview can be found below.