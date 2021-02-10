Kenny King has signed a new contract with Ring of Honor.

ROH announced today that King has re-signed with the company. There is no word yet on the terms of the deal.

King’s first ROH run went from 2007 through 2012. He returned in 2015 and has been with the company ever since. He is a two-time former ROH World Television Champion, and a former ROH World Tag Team Champion.

The news of King re-signing with ROH comes one day after the company announced that his fellow La Facción Ingobernable members have also inked new deals – ROH World Champion Rush, ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee, and their father Bestia del Ring.

