Kenny Omega spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT about the upcoming AEW console video game and gave more insight to when it could potentially be released. If everything goes right, it sounds like the game could be available in quarter one of 2022.

“I wouldn’t say years [away] plural,” Omega stated. “I would say in a perfect world, give it about a year’s time. We’re working really hard and we’re lucky to have two teams — one in America and one in Japan — working on this almost around the clock.

“We do know that time is of the essence, we can’t let this sit around forever and people want a game like yesterday [Laughs] so, we do want to release something as soon as we feel it’s ready and representative of what our brand should be and what will make fans happy.

“Again, we don’t want a Street Fighter 5 launch, we don’t want a Cyberpunk launch. So we’re going to create something that will fun to play from day one, but it will be ever-evolving as our roster is.”

Omega went into a little more detail about wanting to make sure the game can be updated quickly and adequately as things can often change — whether it’s a wrestler switching promotions or just changing up their own look — in pro wrestling.

“As great as it is on launch, as our roster grows — let’s say we add a pay-per-view name, add a new arena, let’s say we sign whoever, anybody — we want to be able to support those new additions, as well. It’s gonna hopefully be what people are hoping for. Hopefully, the new additions/update will be really prompt. That’s the plan anyway! So everyone can feel up to date with our roster and how AEW grows.”

Omega also discussed in this interview if he thinks Triple H is actually open to ever building a WWE – AEW partnership.