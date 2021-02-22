AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was asked earlier today his thoughts on Brock Lesnar and a potential dream match against him.

“Brock is one of the greatest athletes and performers of all-time,” Omega responded. “I’d need more friends if I were to face him.”

Lesnar became a free agent last August, but internally it wasn’t seen as a big deal. It was reported when Lesnar or Vince McMahon decide to work again — with the right amount of money and situation — Lesnar would return. “The Beast” has historically not been one to rush back into re-signing with a company, especially with the pandemic happening over the past year. WWE likely is looking to hold off until they could do a larger-scale show.

After losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last April, Lesnar hasn’t been seen on WWE TV. Earlier this month, there were reports of WWE considering another Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania. Obviously not this year with Edge finally deciding to go after the Universal Champion at this year’s show in Tampa.

It’s still unknown if Lesnar will appear at this year’s WrestleMania. Omega is set to face Jon Moxley in a Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at AEW Revolution on March 7.