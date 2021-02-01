AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was extremely active on Twitter Sunday night, interacting with fans about the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

It was the golf cart spot from the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Last Man Standing Match that caught Omega’s attention at first. Almost instantly, fans brought up the fact that Matt Hardy and Omega ran over Sammy Guevara with a golf cart in a street fight on AEW Dynamite last year.

While reacting to the spot, Omega wrote, “Guys, I know. They did it well so props to all involved.”

After a few interactions, Omega eventually said he would rather discuss videogames with fans instead of listening to their wrestling opinions, which he doesn’t care for.

Omega wrote, “Word of advice to all you weird WWE stans. If you’re trying to piss me off, tweet something controversial about a video game I like. I don’t care much about wresting opinions. Those are yours. Have them.”

See below for some of Omega’s tweets and a clip of Reigns using the golf cart:

