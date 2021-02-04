KENTA made a surprise appearance on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break when he attacked Jon Moxley after the main event. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers defeated Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix with Fenix taking the pin after Anderson and Gallows hit him with magic killer.

Post-match, a brawl continued between the two sides with Lance Archer coming out to the ring to clear away The Good Brothers. KENTA then showed up to put Moxley down with Go To Sleep. As noted, KENTA is the number one contender for Moxley’s IWGP US Championship and the two are set to meet on February 26 at NJPW New Beginning USA 2021.

Afterwards, Omega found KENTA outside Daily’s Place and caught up with his fellow Bullet Club stablemate.

“Shut the f*** up,” KENTA responded to Omega. “I’m not your friend. I’m here to beat Jon Moxley.”

Omega then spoke to the camera, saying after he smooths things over with KENTA he’d like to team up with him against Moxley and Archer in an unsanctioned match (since KENTA isn’t signed to AEW) on next week’s show.

“You pass this along to Tony Khan,” Omega said to the camera. “You want me to show up here every week and risk my life, Tony? Lance Archer, I saw what you did this week, too. Butting your nose in someone’s business that you don’t belong in. How about this? Next week, I’ll smooth things over with my newly found friend, KENTA, and if you got the guts, Tony — make it a tag match. In fact, well, he’s not contracted by this company, so, I can’t see how you could sanction this. Make this Lights Out, Falls Count Anywhere, something in my wheelhouse.”

Khan has yet to respond to Omega’s challenge.