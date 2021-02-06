Impact Wrestling star Kiera Hogan has accused SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks of ripping off her style, especially the entrance and attire.

While watching Banks’ promo segment on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Hogan tweeted out a few clips of her own and posted the following two messages:

“Imma leave this here, Check my fit though 🔥 often imitated never duplicated and that’s on periodt 🔥 you can’t do it like me boo #HottestFlame.”

“‘If you want it come and get though! Make sure you want it for I give it though’ and that’s on PERIODT POOH 🔥 #HottestFlame #BlueFlame #FirenFlava.”

Hogan did not tweet directly at Banks or tag The Boss. Banks did not respond to the tweets.

Although Banks confronted Bianca Belair on SmackDown, the Women’s Royal Rumble winner has yet to announce her opponent for WrestleMania 37.

See below for Hogan’s tweets:

