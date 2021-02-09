Former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan has apparently revealed concept art from a gimmick the company had planned for him.

Sullivan took to Instagram last night and posted a concept art graphic for a character named “The Brilliant Behemoth” Lawrence Sullivan.

This appears to be an official WWE concept art graphic as it’s similar to a gimmick change officials once pitched to FTR when they were known as The Revival.

Sullivan was quietly released from his WWE contract in January. He disappeared from WWE TV in early November in the middle of what appeared to be some sort of gimmick change, which included backstage interview segments. It looks like “The Brilliant Behemoth” Lawrence Sullivan may be what they had planned for that gimmick change.

You can click here for backstage notes on Lars’ WWE release, along with his comments on the departure. Below is Lars’ full Instagram post with the concept art: