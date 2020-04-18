Vince McMahon personally handed the below images of his revamped vision to The Revival in their final meeting, according to a report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. McMahon apparently wanted to repackage the duo as a comedy tag team with new ring gear and entrance music.

WWE released Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson) and Cash Wheeler (fka Dash Wilder) earlier this month. The team does not have the usual 90-day no compete clause that most wrestlers have to wait on after their exit from WWE.

It's been rumored for awhile that Wheeler and Harwood are headed to AEW, although nothing official has been announced.

Earlier today, Wheeler was asked if he could confirm or deny McMahon's new idea and commented: "Plead the fifth." Based off the Fifth Amendment, when you plead the fifth you are refusing to answer the question, on the grounds that you might incriminate yourself.

As noted, Wilder filed a trademark for "Fear The Revolt" so it's possible the tag team will be using "The Revolt" going forward.