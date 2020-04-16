Earlier this month, The Revival were released by WWE after requesting their release on multiple occasions. The releases were immediate, so they do not have a 90-day non-compete clause.

Since then, the former Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have apparently revealed their new ring names, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, respectively. As for their new tag team name, it appears that may have been revealed as well.

Wilder filed a trademark for "Fear The Revolt", so it appears as if the tag team will be using "The Revolt" going forward (h/t to PWInsider).

The trademark was filed for:

"Goods and ServicesHats: Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

"Goods and Services: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."

Stay tuned for updates on the former Revival.