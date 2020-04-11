WWE announced yesterday the immediate release of The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder). Their contracts were originally set to expire this month. Wilder's was expected to be extended until mid-June due to missed time from previous injuries, obviously WWE decided to move on from the duo who have been looking to leave the company for some time now.

The tag team is not under a 90-day no compete clause, so if the rumors are true about them heading to AEW, it could happen sooner than expected.

As noted, Wilder filed to trademark the name "Cash Wheeler" last month. He also owns the following trademarks related to the team: No Flips, Just Fists; Say Yeah; Top Guys, Shatter Machine; #FTRKO; #FTR. Cash Wheeler is now the name of his Twitter handle, so that looks to be his post-WWE ring name.

Dawson also did some trademark filing and owns the following: No Flips, Just Fists; Say Yeah; Top Guys; Shatter Machine; #FTRKO. His Twitter also reflects his new ring name—Dax Harwood.

The duo also added a "F(arewell) T R" shirt to their #FTR Pro Wrestling Tees store.