Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will meet at AEW Revolution on March 7. Hardy recently tricked a drunk Page to sign some papers in which he thought he’d be receiving 30% of what Page earned going forward. Page revealed on tonight’s Dynamite that he actually had an extra set of papers that were signed and it was instead for a match at the PPV.

There’s an added stipulation to the match — whoever wins, gets their opponent’s quarter one earnings for 2021.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

STREET FIGHT

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives opponent’s 2021 quarter one earnings.