WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to social media today to fellow honor Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

Foley’s posts comes a day after Dustin Rhodes asked fans to pray for The Funker, noting on Twitter that he is currently “in a lot of pain and could use some prayers.”

Foley sent well wishes to funk on Twitter and noted that he’s dealing with some serious pain issues due to hip problems. He also called Funk the greatest of all-time.

“I’m wishing my friend and mentor, Terry Funk the very best as he deals with some serious pain issues. The Funker’s hip is giving him a lot of trouble. No one sacrificed more for the fans than Terry Funk – the GOAT in my opinion, because he made it SO easy to believe,” Foley tweeted.

Foley also honored his mentor with a Facebook post, asking fans to send prayers or positive energy his way. He wrote the following:

THINKING OF THE FUNKER I need to give Terry Funk a phone call. From what I understand, he’s in some serious pain after a lifetime of giving his all to the wrestling business. His hip, in particular is giving him a lot of trouble. Terry is not only a great friend, but my mentor, and one of the biggest influences on my career. In my opinion, he is the greatest of all time, based not only on his amazing array of incredible matches with all different types of opponents over the course of several decades – but for his ability to make it SO easy to believe! No one made the suspension of disbelief easier than Terry Funk. Even in his 70s, he could enter a gymnasium full of fans – many years home had no idea who he was, and still fill the gymnasium with genuine concern over the well-being of the referee, timekeeper, and any wrestler who crossed his path. When I’m on the road doing my one-man shows, my favorite stories revolve around Terry Funk. If you have some positive energy or a prayer to spare, but I think Terry would appreciate them.

Stay tuned for more on Funk’s condition. You can see Foley’s related posts below: