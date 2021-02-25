WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to congratulate his friend, Paul Wight [aka The Big Show], for signing a multi-year contract with AEW.

In his tweet, Foley provided the possible reason as to why Wight took his talents to AEW.

“Wishing the very best to my friend @PaulWight on his signing with @aewing4Cbeath. I’m guessing the big fella thought he had done all there was to do in @WWE – and that he still had some gas left in the tank.”

As noted, PWInsider reported that Wight and WWE failed to agree on terms to a new contract last month, just days after Big Show appeared on the RAW Legends Night on Jan. 4. The report added that the departure was finalized between WWE and Wight last week as Show was officially moved to the WWE Alumni roster on Feb. 19.

Wight is set to make his AEW TV debut next week.

